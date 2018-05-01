BREAKING NEWS: Fire Guts CBN Headquarters — Nigeria Today

BREAKING NEWS: Fire Guts CBN Headquarters

There is a report reaching our news desk now that the Central Bank of Nigeria is up in Flames and there is an ongoing attempt to put the fire out. Watch this video gottten from an eye-witness: CBN headquarters goes up in flames in Abuja A post shared by Instablog9ja (@instablog9ja) on May 1, 2018 […]

The post BREAKING NEWS: Fire Guts CBN Headquarters appeared first on The Herald Nigeria Newspaper.

