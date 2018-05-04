Breaking: One Shot Dead, Others Injured As Violence Breaks Out At APC Secretariat In Rivers State (Photos) — Nigeria Today

Breaking: One Shot Dead, Others Injured As Violence Breaks Out At APC Secretariat In Rivers State (Photos)

At least one person was shot dead and many injured after pandemonium broke out today at the Rivers State Secretariat of the All Progressives Congress, along Moscow Road in Port Harcourt. The chaos happened after protestors went violent and destroyed properties at the secretariat. It was gathered that armed policemen and other security operatives fired […]

