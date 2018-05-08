BREAKING – Patricia De Lille Has Been Booted By The DA — Nigeria Today

BREAKING – Patricia De Lille Has Been Booted By The DA

It’s actually happened, people: the Democratic Alliance has kicked out embattled Cape Town Mayor Patricia De Lille.

James Selfe, the party’s chairperson of the federal executive, dropped the bombshell at a media briefing in Cape Town today.

De Lille has been going through the most with the DA, who charged her with misconduct earlier this year following various claims, reports News24.

Although she survived a motion of no confidence earlier in February, her position was shook when an internal motion of no confidence took place in April, where the party voted to recall her as mayor. Ouch.

The DA cited clause 3.5.1.2 in its constitution, that reads if a member publicly declares his or her intention to resign, then their membership ceases immediately. According to Selfe and DA federal council deputy chairperson Natasha Mazzone, De Lille did just that – on live radio.

De Lille participated in a Radio 702 interview with Eusebius McKaiser on April 26. After being grilled by McKaiser, she apparently said that she would “walk away from the party” once she had cleared her name, that she no longer wanted to be part of the DA, and that the “the writing’s on the wall” that people didn’t want her to be there.

Naul in the coffin.

Selfe said at the briefing:

Accordingly, the federal executive resolved last night to endorse the finding of the (party’s) federal legal commission that her membership had ceased as of April 26, the date of the 702 interview. We have informed Ms De Lille and City manager of this fact.

Bet De Lille wasn’t pleased about that. In fact, she’s due to address the media following her party – er, I mean, the party’s – announcement.

Meanwhile, Deputy Mayor Ian Neilson will take over as acting mayor immediately, with a new mayor to be elected within 14 days in accordance with the Municipal Structures Act.

Guess it’s so long for now, Auntie Pat?

