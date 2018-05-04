Breaking: Police arrest 20 principal suspects of Offa Robbery - Vanguard — Nigeria Today

Breaking: Police arrest 20 principal suspects of Offa Robbery – Vanguard
|
Vanguard
|
Breaking: Police arrest 20 principal suspects of Offa Robbery
Vanguard
The Nigeria Police Force said it had so far arrested more than 20 principal suspects in connection with the recent bank robbery in Offa, Kwara. Newsmen report that armed robbers had attacked five commercial banks in Offa on April 5, during which 17 …
Offa robbery: Police declare four principal suspects wanted
Police release photos of 4 Offa bank robbers, KWSG offers N5m bounty
Learn how to make money online. Click here
Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG
This post was syndicated from Africa - Google News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.
Comments
Be the First to Comment!