 BREAKING: Rivers APC congress takes new toll, police detains Federal lawmaker, Wehioka — Nigeria Today
Pages Navigation Menu

Latest and breaking news, sports and all that is trending today

BREAKING: Rivers APC congress takes new toll, police detains Federal lawmaker, Wehioka

Posted on May 4, 2018 in News | 0 comments

Report says security has been deployed at the Rivers State Secretariat of the All Progressives Congress, along Moscow Road in Port Harcourt. DAILY POST reports that armed policemen and other security operatives were mobilized to the area after some protesters became violent and vandalized the APC office. Police have also picked up the member representing […]

Learn how to make money online. Click here

BREAKING: Rivers APC congress takes new toll, police detains Federal lawmaker, Wehioka

Learn how to make money online. Click here

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

This post was syndicated from Daily Post Nigeria. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Comments

Be the First to Comment!

avatar
  Subscribe  
Notify of
Download the Nigeria Today app from Play store. Click here download now
Hello. Add your message here.