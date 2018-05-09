 BREAKING! Senate Takes Action Against Inspector-General of Police — Nigeria Today
Pages Navigation Menu

Latest and breaking news, sports and all that is trending today

BREAKING! Senate Takes Action Against Inspector-General of Police

Posted on May 9, 2018 in Politics | 0 comments

After deliberating behind closed door, President of the Senate, Bukola Saraki said lawmakers resolved to declare the Inspector-General of Police, Idris Ibrahim persona non grata. He added that the IGP is not fit to hold any public office in Nigeria or any other country. According to Punch, Saraki recalled that a court, which the Police […]

The post BREAKING! Senate Takes Action Against Inspector-General of Police appeared first on Timeofgist.

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

This post was syndicated from Timeofgist. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Comments

Be the First to Comment!

avatar
  Subscribe  
Notify of
Download the Nigeria Today app from Play store. Click here download now
Hello. Add your message here.