Breaking: Senator Dino Melaye To Spend 38 Days In Police Custody — Nigeria Today

Posted on May 3, 2018 in Politics | 0 comments

A Lokoja Magistrate Court has ordered that embattled Senator Dino Melaye representing Kogi West Senatorial district be remanded in police custody for 38 days pending commencement of hearing in the case brought by the police against him and three others. The charges the police brought against Senator Melaye bothered on criminal conspiracy and unlawful possession […]

