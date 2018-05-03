BREAKING | Senator Dino Melaye Whisked to Lokoja, Arraigned in Court — Nigeria Today

BREAKING | Senator Dino Melaye Whisked to Lokoja, Arraigned in Court
The Nigeria Police on Thursday arraigned Senator Dino Melaye representing Kogi West Senatorial district before a Lokoja Chief Magistrate Court.
Melaye was brought into the court premises in an ambulance amidst heavy security.
The court sitting is underway.
More to come…
