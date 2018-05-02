Breaking: Tight Security as Masked security men storm National Assembly — Nigeria Today

Breaking: Tight Security as Masked security men storm National Assembly

*** Senators in closed door Session, IGP, Idris appears today

By Henry Umoru

ABUJA- THERE is an unusual tight security situation in the National Assembly, especially around the Senate Chamber and the Foya, with masked security men taking over the place.

It was really surprising this morning for Journalists and Staff who same to the National Assembly to see masked security men, bearing guns being deployed to the National Assembly, just as this has however raised tension and panic.

To avert a recurrence of what happened penultimate week where some thugs stormed the Senate hallowed Chamber and went away with the Mace, a masked security man bearing AK- 47 was sighted this morning.

Across all entry points to the National Assembly, policemen were seen mounting surveillance, just as a truck of Guards Brigade, Police Armoured tanks and vehicles were stationed at the entrance of the National Assembly, even close to the Federal Secretariat.

Meanwhile, Senators have since entered into a closed door session, awaiting the arrival of the Inspector – General of Police, IGP, Ibrahim Idris.

Ibrahim Idris is expected to appear today over the arrest of Senator Dino Melaye (APC, Kogi) and the killings in some parts of the country in line with the Order Paper.

Details later…

The post Breaking: Tight Security as Masked security men storm National Assembly appeared first on Vanguard News.

Do you have something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

This post was syndicated from Vanguard News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

WhatsApp

Google

Tumblr

LinkedIn

Skype

Pocket

Reddit

Print

Pinterest

