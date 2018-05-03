Breaking: Tree falls on moving Rivers APC scribe’s car — Nigeria Today

Breaking: Tree falls on moving Rivers APC scribe’s car

By Egufe Yafugborhi

PORT HARCOURT – A large tree reportedly fell on the private vehicle belonging to Rivers State Secretary of the All Progressive Congress, APC, Chief Emeka Beke along with other occupants, raising uncertainties as to their safety earlier today.

The State Publicity Secretary of the Party, Chris Finebone, who confirmed the incident said the victims have been rushed to an hospital for medical attention, but that the “situation is still sketchy”

Reports say the APC chieftain, Beke was on his way in company of yet unidentified persons to the party secretariat through the Port Harcourt Club axis of Old GRA when the tree suddenly fell on the vehicle with severe damaging impact.

