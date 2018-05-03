Breaking: Twitter Is Telling Its 300M Users To Change Their Passwords After A Bug Revealed Them On An Internal System — Nigeria Today

Breaking: Twitter Is Telling Its 300M Users To Change Their Passwords After A Bug Revealed Them On An Internal System

Twitter is telling its 300 million users to change their passwords after it discovered a bug that revealed some password in plain text on it’s system. In a blog post, the social media company said it dosen’t believe anyone’s password left the internal log but still advised users to change their password out of an […]

The post Breaking: Twitter Is Telling Its 300M Users To Change Their Passwords After A Bug Revealed Them On An Internal System appeared first on Ngyab.

