Breaking: Twitter warns all users should change their passwords — Nigeria Today

 Breaking: Twitter warns all users should change their passwords
Posted on May 3, 2018

Twitter has advice all its users worldwide to change their password
The company announced on Thursday it discovered a bug that saved user passwords unprotected on an internal log.

Twitter said it has since fixed the issue. Although the company said there is no evidence passwords have been leaked or misused, it is urging its users to update their passwords.

“As a precaution, consider changing your password on all services where you’ve used this password,” the company tweeted.

This post was syndicated from Nigerian Pilot News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

