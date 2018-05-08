 Breaking: US Pulls Out Of Iran Nuclear Deal — Nigeria Today
Breaking: US Pulls Out Of Iran Nuclear Deal

Posted on May 8, 2018 in United States, World | 0 comments

LEADERSHIP

United States President Donald Trump has pulled out of the Iran Nuclear deal, describing the Iran agreement as “a great embarrassment to me as a citizen.” “A constructive deal could have easily been struck at the time, but it wasn’t,” he said. Trump is claiming that Iran is building a nuclear program, without providing evidence […]

