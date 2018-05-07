Brendan Rodgers Would Bring Winning Mentality To Arsenal – Kevin Campbell — Nigeria Today

Brendan Rodgers Would Bring Winning Mentality To Arsenal – Kevin Campbell

Brendan Rodgers’ winning mentality at Celtic makes him a strong candidate to replace Arsene Wenger at Arsenal, according to Kevin Campbell.

“I wouldn’t turn my nose up at Brendan Rodgers. I know a lot of Arsenal fans wouldn’t want Rodgers in, but he has learned from his mistakes at Liverpool,” Campbell told Premier League Daily.

“He has gone on to Celtic and done fantastic with them. Now he knows how to win. I don’t think he would be a bad appointment if he was brought in.”

Juventus manager Massimiliano Allegri is the current favourite for the Arsenal job, and Campbell backed the Italian to sort out their defensive problems.

Asked who would be the right coach to replace Wenger, Campbell said: “I think Allegri. He’s someone who knows defensive football as well as attacking. His teams are very good when they lose the ball. I think he’s favourite.

“I like Luis Enrique too, but apparently there might be issues over wages.”

