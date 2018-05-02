Brexiteers tell Theresa May to drop customs partnership plan - BBC News — Nigeria Today

Brexiteers tell Theresa May to drop customs partnership plan – BBC News
|
BBC News
|
Brexiteers tell Theresa May to drop customs partnership plan
BBC News
Theresa May is facing a demand from Conservative Brexiteers to drop one of the government's preferred post-Brexit customs options. A 30-page document passed to the BBC says a "customs partnership" would make meaningful trade deals "impossible" to forge …
Pro-Brexit MPs urge PM to drop 'deeply unsatisfactory' customs model
Theresa May faces confrontation over EU 'customs partnership'
Brexit war Cabinet: Cutting through the customs union noise – what is being debated today?
Do you have something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share
Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask
Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG
This post was syndicated from World - Google News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.
Comments
Be the First to Comment!