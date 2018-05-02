 Brexiteers tell Theresa May to drop customs partnership plan - BBC News — Nigeria Today
Brexiteers tell Theresa May to drop customs partnership plan – BBC News

Brexiteers tell Theresa May to drop customs partnership plan
Theresa May is facing a demand from Conservative Brexiteers to drop one of the government's preferred post-Brexit customs options. A 30-page document passed to the BBC says a "customs partnership" would make meaningful trade deals "impossible" to forge
