 Bride Escape Death As Helicopter Carrying Her To Wedding Venue Crash-lands (Video) — Nigeria Today
Bride Escape Death As Helicopter Carrying Her To Wedding Venue Crash-lands (Video)

Posted on May 7, 2018

A bride escaped death on her wedding day after helicopter carrying her to her wedding crashed in flames in front of stunned guests. According to The Sun UK, she not only survived – but the ceremony went on as planned. Incredible video shows the chopper burst into flames in the vineyard north of Sao Paulo, […]

