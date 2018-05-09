Brymo thrills fans as Café One berths in Lekki — Nigeria Today

Brymo thrills fans as Café One berths in Lekki

By Japhet Alakam

As you enter the Lennox mall, one will be greeted with sounds of music blaring from big loudspeakers and musicians made up of youths showcasing the latest dance style. The event was the launch of Café One, Nigeria’s first digital and lifestyle experience centre but it turned out to be another music extravaganza as award- winning soul singer, Olawale Ashimi better known as Brymo and others entertained the guests as Cafe One opened its doors to the public at an all-day open-house event themed: 5 Minutes of Madness at the ultra-modern work and leisure space located at Lennox mall, Lekki Phase 1, Lagos.

Brymo thrilled the crowd to hits from his various albums including Olanrewaju, Oso, Alajo Somolu as well as the globally acclaimed Ara which had guests cheering to the electrifying performance.

At the turn of each hour starting from noon, there were riveting dance performances and drum battle sessions for five minutes in line with the theme: 5 minutes of madness. Guests were also allowed to record their moments of madness and share on social media for a chance to win N100, 000 cash reward from Café One.

Speaking at the launch, social media and TV personality, Koye’K10’ Kekere-Ekun, said Café One mirrors the current millennial trends and lifestyle demands of city dwellers as this is the future of work and play.

Commenting on Café One, renowned Nigerian celebrity chef, Fregz, said: “the Café One experience displays excellence from its conception to delivery. With free internet connection, an array of online services available on pre-equipped digital devices and perfectly blended coffee to boot, one couldn’t ask for a better combination.”

Café One was designed for comfort and equipped with modern work devices such as smart phones, laptops, tablets and free internet connection with coffee and canapés provided by gourmet shop, My Coffee Lagos.

