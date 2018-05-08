 Buhari appoints Keyamo as board member of NDIC — Nigeria Today
Buhari appoints Keyamo as board member of NDIC

Posted on May 8, 2018

President Muhammadu Buhari has appointed Festus Keyamo (SAN) to represent Delta State on the board of the Nigeria Deposit Insurance Corporation.

This was contained in a letter that forwarded to the Senate by president Buhari and was read by the Senate president, Bukola Saraki during plenary.

According to the letter, Keyamo was among the Seven board members whose names were forwarded to the Senate for approval.

 

