Buhari arrives Daura for party congress — Nigeria Today

Buhari arrives Daura for party congress
President Muhammadu Buhari has arrived his home town, Daura ahead of the All Progressives Congress (APC) ward congress on May 5. The News Agency of Nigeria NAN reports that Buhari arrived Daura at about 5:30 pm on Friday. The president is expected to participate in the ward congress at Sarkin Yara A ward in Daura. […]
