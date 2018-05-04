Buhari arrives Daura for party congress — Nigeria Today

Buhari arrives Daura for party congress

President Muhammadu Buhari has arrived his home town, Daura ahead of the All Progressives Congress (APC) ward congress on May 5. The News Agency of Nigeria NAN reports that Buhari arrived Daura at about 5:30 pm on Friday. The president is expected to participate in the ward congress at Sarkin Yara A ward in Daura. […]

The post Buhari arrives Daura for party congress appeared first on The Herald Nigeria Newspaper.

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

This post was syndicated from The Herald Nigeria Newspaper. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

WhatsApp

Google

Tumblr

LinkedIn

Skype

Pocket

Reddit

Print

Pinterest

