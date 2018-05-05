Buhari better manager of Nigerian economy than Jonathan, Obasanjo, others — Ajimobi — Nigeria Today

Buhari better manager of Nigerian economy than Jonathan, Obasanjo, others — Ajimobi
The Oyo governor says Mr Buhari is Nigeria’s most credible president ever.
The post Buhari better manager of Nigerian economy than Jonathan, Obasanjo, others — Ajimobi appeared first on Premium Times Nigeria.
Learn how to make money online. Click here
Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG
This post was syndicated from Premium Times Nigeria. Click here to read the full text on the original website.
Comments
Be the First to Comment!