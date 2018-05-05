Buhari better manager of Nigerian economy than Jonathan, Obasanjo, others — Ajimobi — Nigeria Today

Buhari better manager of Nigerian economy than Jonathan, Obasanjo, others — Ajimobi

The Oyo governor says Mr Buhari is Nigeria’s most credible president ever.

The post Buhari better manager of Nigerian economy than Jonathan, Obasanjo, others — Ajimobi appeared first on Premium Times Nigeria.

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

This post was syndicated from Premium Times Nigeria. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

WhatsApp

Google

Tumblr

LinkedIn

Skype

Pocket

Reddit

Print

Pinterest

