Buhari Blames Everyone, But Himself – Obasanjo’s Coalition — Nigeria Today

Buhari Blames Everyone, But Himself – Obasanjo’s Coalition

The Coalition for Nigeria Movement, led by former President Olusegun Obasanjo, has berated President Muhammadu Buhari over his opinion article published on Newsweek which blamed past Nigerian leaders for the nation’s woes.

The coalition described Buhari’s write-up as “uninspiring and unsurprising.”

The spokesman for the CNM, Mr. Akin Osuntokun, said it was typical of Buhari to blame everyone but himself.

He added that many of the achievements Buhari was taking credit for were actually initiated by his predecessors but only inaugurated by him.

Osuntokun said Nigeria’s reduction in rice importation was made possible by the hard work of Akinwunmi Adesina, who was the Minister of Agriculture who later became the President of the African Development Bank.

The CNM spokesman said, “This is typical of Buhari; so we are not surprised. Most of the achievements he boasts of where 90 per cent completed under Jonathan. So, I don’t know what he means by his statement.

“Obviously, he didn’t write the article by himself and I believe the writer was not completely in touch with reality but fiction. What are the concrete things Buhari has done?”

On its part, the Peoples Democratic Party challenged Buhari to tell Nigerians what he had added to the infrastructure he met on the ground when he assumed office about three years ago.

The former ruling party said rather than sit down to face governance, Buhari had been busy playing a “blame game.”

The National Publicity Secretary of the PDP, Mr. Kola Ologbondiyan, who spoke with one of our correspondents, said Buhari was elected in error.

He said, “Nigerians should ask the President what he has added to what he met on the ground since he assumed office three years ago.

“Instead of sitting down to face governance, the President has been busy playing blame-game politics. He has no vision and lacks direction.

“The President should point to any project he initiated and completed since he assumed office three years ago. This will let Nigerians judge him on his performance.

“His administration is an error and I believe that he has no cogent reasons why he wanted to be the President other than to enjoy the perks of office. This President will continue to complain until he is voted out.”

______

Follow us on Twitter at @thesignalng

Copyright 2018 SIGNAL. Permission to use portions of this article is granted provided appropriate credits are given to www.signalng.com and other relevant sources.

The post Buhari Blames Everyone, But Himself – Obasanjo’s Coalition appeared first on SIGNAL.

Do you have something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

This post was syndicated from SIGNAL. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

WhatsApp

Google

Tumblr

LinkedIn

Skype

Pocket

Reddit

Print

Pinterest

