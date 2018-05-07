Buhari departs Daura for Abuja after APC congress — Nigeria Today

Buhari departs Daura for Abuja after APC congress

President Muhammadu Buhari, on Monday departed Daura in Katsina State for Abuja after participating in Saturday’s APC ward congress.

The President voted at his Sarkin Yara `A’ ward, Daura. The presidential helicopter, marked NAF-540, took off from the Daura helipad at 9:25 am for Abuja and was seen off at the departure point by the Emir of Daura, Alhaji Umar Farouk, top party officials and several well wishers.

Unconfirmed sources however, told NAN that president Buhari, was expected to make a stop-over in Katsina to commiserate with the family of the late Chief Imam of Katsina, Malam Muhammad Lawal, who died on Sunday at the age of 95.

(NAN)

