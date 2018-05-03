 Buhari Had ‘Unholy Romance’ With Donald Trump In US — Nigeria Today
Pages Navigation Menu

Latest and breaking news, sports and all that is trending today

Buhari Had ‘Unholy Romance’ With Donald Trump In US

Posted on May 3, 2018 in Politics | 0 comments

A coalition of pro-Biafra groups have described the recent meeting between President Muhammadu Buhari and his counterpart from the United States, President Donald Trump as an “unholy romance.” They lamented that the issue of Biafra agitation was not discussed during the meeting between the two leaders. The coalition decried the continued killing of their members, […]

Learn how to make money online. Click here

The post Buhari Had ‘Unholy Romance’ With Donald Trump In US appeared first on Timeofgist.

Learn how to make money online. Click here

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

This post was syndicated from Timeofgist. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Comments

Be the First to Comment!

avatar
  Subscribe  
Notify of
Download the Nigeria Today app from Play store. Click here download now
Hello. Add your message here.