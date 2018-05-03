Buhari has fulfilled his promises to Ndigbo – VON DG, Okechukwu — Nigeria Today

Buhari has fulfilled his promises to Ndigbo – VON DG, Okechukwu

The Director General of Voice of Nigeria (VON) and Head of the All Progressives Congress (APC) Project Monitoring Team for South-East, Mr. Osita Okechukwu has declared that President Muhammadu Buhari has kept faith with the major promises he made to the people of the South-East geo-political zone of Nigeria. Okechukwu spoke when he led a […]

Buhari has fulfilled his promises to Ndigbo – VON DG, Okechukwu

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

This post was syndicated from Daily Post Nigeria. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

WhatsApp

Google

Tumblr

LinkedIn

Skype

Pocket

Reddit

Print

Pinterest

