Buhari Has Managed Nigeria’s Economy Better Than Obasanjo, Jonathan – Ajimobi — Nigeria Today

Buhari Has Managed Nigeria’s Economy Better Than Obasanjo, Jonathan – Ajimobi

Oyo State Governor, Abiola Ajimobi has stated that no other president in the country has managed the nation’s economy better than President Muhammadu Buhari.

The governor spoke in Ibadan on Friday evening while receiving members of the National Congress Committee of APC at the Government House.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that the committee led by Alhaji Musa Aliyu were in the state for the ward congress of the APC scheduled to hold on Saturday.

“I read Economics and Finance, and there is no economic theory that we have not read. The most important part of all the economic theory is leadership.

“And Nigeria is lucky to have that leadership. There is no president in Nigeria that has ever managed the economy like Buhari,” he said.

Ajimobi, who described the APC as the greatest party in Africa, said Buhari was the most credible president that Nigeria has ever produced.

“I was in one of Buhari’s delegation to London and when he was asked to speak he said ‘I have no money to distribute. All I have been selling is my integrity,” he said.

The governor said that Buhari has been able to maintain that integrity till date

“Politics is just a game that if God plays it, some people will abuse Him no matter the performance. I use to tell the president anytime I meet him not to worry people are abusing him.

“I told him that people abused Prophet Muhammed and Jesus Christ, who are godsend not to talk of us ordinary human beings. That is why God has created the world a binary one,” he said.

Ajimobi promised that the congress committee would not be influenced, assuring them of their support.

Earlier, Aliyu said the committee was in Ibadan on a national assignment of the party, which he said the committee would do satisfactorily.

He said that the party was known for internal democracy, adding such was the cardinal principle preached by Buhari, the leader of the party.

“We intend to work closely with the local chapters in achieving the desired success, so that the party will come out strongly,” he said.

NAN reports that on the committee were Hon Usman Ibrahim, Hon Mohammed Ibrahim, Hadjia Halima Jabiru and Mrs Fola Olasehinde.

Also in attendance were Chief Akin Oke, Oyo State APC Chairman and some House of Representative members from Oyo State.

(NAN)

_____

Follow us on Twitter at @thesignalng

Copyright 2018 SIGNAL. Permission to use portions of this article is granted provided appropriate credits are given to www.signalng.com and other relevant sources.

The post Buhari Has Managed Nigeria’s Economy Better Than Obasanjo, Jonathan – Ajimobi appeared first on SIGNAL.

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

This post was syndicated from SIGNAL. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

WhatsApp

Google

Tumblr

LinkedIn

Skype

Pocket

Reddit

Print

Pinterest

