Buhari meets Saraki, Dogara and others, over budget — Nigeria Today

Buhari meets Saraki, Dogara and others, over budget

President Muhammadu Buhari is meeting with Senate President Bukola Saraki and Speaker of the House of Representatives Yakubu Dogara at the Presidential Villa, Abuja, behind closed doors.

The News men report that the president is meeting the two National Assembly leaders barely two hours after his return from Daura, Katsina State.

The President was in Daura for Saturday’s ward congress of the All Progressives Congress (APC).

Issues expected to be discussed at the meeting include the delay on the passage of the 2018 Budget, sour relationship between the executive and lawmakers, the ward congresses and botched APC primaries in Ekiti state.

Also on the card for likely discussion was the current security situation in the country including the failure of the Inspector-General of Police, Ibrahim Idris to appear before the senate over the issue of Sen. Dino Melaye.

Dogara was last week quoted as saying that the IGP and the police would be held responsible for anything that happened to Melaye, currently facing two separate court trials.

NAN

The post Buhari meets Saraki, Dogara and others, over budget appeared first on The Nation Nigeria.

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

This post was syndicated from The Nation Nigeria. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

WhatsApp

Google

Tumblr

LinkedIn

Skype

Pocket

Reddit

Print

Pinterest

