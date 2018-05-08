Buhari off to London for medical — Nigeria Today

Buhari off to London for medical

President Muhammadu Buhari will travel to the United Kingdom today on a four-day medical holiday.

The Presidency said yesterday that the President will honour an appointment having been told to returm for a “meeting with his doctor.”

A statement by the Senior Special Assistant on Media and publicity Garba Shehu, said in the course of the technical stop-over for aircraft maintenance in London on his way back from Washington DC last week, the President had a meeting with his doctor.

He was requested to return for a meeting which he agreed to do.

He is expected back on Saturday and “on his return, the President’s two-day state visit to Jigawa (State), which was postponed because of the All Progressives Congress, APC’s Ward Congresses, will now take place on Monday and Tuesday..”

The President spent 104 days on medical holiday in 2017.

