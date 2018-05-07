Buhari, Okorocha meet over APC contentious ward congress - The Punch — Nigeria Today

Buhari, Okorocha meet over APC contentious ward congress – The Punch
|
The Punch
|
Buhari, Okorocha meet over APC contentious ward congress
The Punch
Olalekan Adetayo, Abuja. President Muhammadu Buhari on Sunday hosted the Chairman of the Progressive Governors Forum, Rochas Okorocha; and the Chairman of the Nigerian Governors' Forum, Abdulaziz Yari, in his hometown, Daura, Katsina State. Buhari had …
