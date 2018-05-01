 Buhari Orders Recruitment Of 6000 Policemen — Nigeria Today
Buhari Orders Recruitment Of 6000 Policemen

Posted on May 1, 2018 in Politics | 0 comments

President Muhammadu Buhari has approved the recruitment of 6,000 additional policemen as part of fresh measures to address the nation’s security challenges including the farmers/herdsmen clashes across the country. The President made this known in a special interview session with Voice of America, Hausa service, in Washington, United States on Tuesday morning. President Buhari, who […]

