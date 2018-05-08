 Buhari pledges to mitigate effects of drying Lake Chad - Vanguard — Nigeria Today
Pages Navigation Menu

Latest and breaking news, sports and all that is trending today

Buhari pledges to mitigate effects of drying Lake Chad – Vanguard

Posted on May 8, 2018 in World | 0 comments


The Nation Newspaper

Learn how to make money online. Click here

Buhari pledges to mitigate effects of drying Lake Chad
Vanguard
President Muhammadu Buhari on Tuesday said that Nigeria had initiated measures to mitigate the negative effects of the shrinking Lake Chad on the people of the area. The president, who was represented by the Borno Governor, Alhaji Kashim Shettima, …
Buhari: We will return Lake Chad Basin to its former gloryDaily Trust

all 9 news articles »

 

Learn how to make money online. Click here

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

This post was syndicated from World - Google News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Comments

Be the First to Comment!

avatar
  Subscribe  
Notify of
Download the Nigeria Today app from Play store. Click here download now
Hello. Add your message here.