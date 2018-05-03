Buhari remains failure, insists Obasanjo — Nigeria Today

Buhari remains failure, insists Obasanjo

Laide Raheem, Abeokuta

Former president Olusegun Obasanjo, yesterday, hit President Muhammadu Buhari again saying he is a failure and unworthy of a second term in 2019.

Obasanjo said contrary to news report, which quoted him as giving the incumbent government a pass mark, “the mediocre performance of Buhari cannot be described by anybody as ‘superlative’ even by morons.”

This is even as he denied news report being circulated on the social media that he has endorsed Buhari’s re-election bid.

Obasanjo said the news, which emanated from some elements in President Buhari’s camp was a feeble but desperate attempt to secure a second term for the president by hook or crook.

The former head of state and two-term civilian president who spoke, yesterday, in Abeokuta, Ogun State, through his media aide, Kehinde Akinyemi declared that he stood by the letter he personally wrote to President Buhari in January not to run in 2019, maintaining that “Obasanjo has not and cannot endorse failure.”

According to the statement: “In the last 24 hours, the internet has been bombarded with deliberate falsehoods aimed at hoodwinking the unsuspecting Nigerians to believe that Obasanjo has now supported Buhari for his second term because of some perceived Buhari’s ‘superlative’ performance in his encounter with Trump during his visit to the White House in Washington DC.

“In another breath, these blackmailers insinuated that Chief Obasanjo met with some Nigeria Labour Congress leaders in his house in Abuja on Workers’ Day.

“What a pathetic fallacy! Chief Obasanjo never met any Labour man or woman on May 1, 2018 to make any supposed volte face to support Buhari.

“Furthermore, neither was Chief Obasanjo in Abuja on that date nor does he own a house in Abuja. Anytime he visits Abuja, he usually stays in a guest House or hotel. For the record, Obasanjo has not and cannot endorse failure.

“His position remains as stated in his January 23rd, 2018 statement on the state of the nation. Chief Obasanjo sympathises with the plight of those campaigners and supporters of Buhari. He doesn’t believe dishing out fake news that can only be believed by imbeciles will turn black into white.

“Nigerians know that Chief Obasanjo has only spoken the truth about widening poverty, alienation and social disunity and near disintegration of the country through Buhari’s incompetence.

“Obasanjo will continue to exercise his right to free speech and no amount of hate speech will assuage Nigerians who are in need of a brand new leadership.

“The mediocre performance of Buhari cannot be described by anybody as ‘superlative’ even by morons not the least President Obasanjo,” the statement quoted Obasanjo as saying.

The Presidency last night refused to comment on Obasanjo’s latest attack, even as Buhari had said he did not want a response to the ealier letter which derided his government and urged him not to seek a second term.

On the recent meeting between Buhari and Trump, Obasanjo said the president achieved nothing as being celebrated by his supporters.

“For whatever the meeting was worth, President Buhari again bungled another opportunity to self-redeem. At the meeting between Presidents Buhari and Trump, Obasanjo only saw through three points: One, the US will continue to reduce purchase of crude oil from Nigeria and there is nothing Nigeria under Buhari can do about it; two, the US will export agricultural products to Nigeria and Buhari’s government will encourage that; and three – all the killings taking place in Nigeria by herdsmen are being done by expatriates trained by Gadaffi and no Nigerian is to blame and Buhari cannot do anything to stop it.

“For whatever the meeting was worth, President Buhari again bungled another opportunity to self-redeem.

“No wonder President Trump ordered him in a rather condescending manner to go back home and stop the killings going on in Nigeria! We hope now Buhari will heed Trump’s advice, which hopefully will be considered non-abusive.

“Therefore, Chief Obasanjo is more convinced in his statement of January 23rd and will not change his position. No lies, fake news dished out by these desperate and unintelligent supporters is worth believing and these misinformation cartel and social media dogs will do more damage to the flint reputation of their principal.

“Chief Obasanjo understands that the Internet has good and bad uses. Those abusing the media should desist from this barbaric act, as it will only expose them to greater ridicule at the end of the day.

“Obasanjo will continue to speak out. He will continue to issue patriotic statements under his signature or cause them to be issued on his behalf under the signature of his media aide,” the statement said.

