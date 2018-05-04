Buhari returns to Abuja after official visit to U.S — Nigeria Today

Buhari returns to Abuja after official visit to U.S

President Muhammadu Buhari on Thursday night returned to Abuja after a successful official visit to the United States where he held bilateral talks with President Donald Trump. The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that the presidential aircraft carrying the president and some members of his entourage landed at the presidential wing of the Nnamdi […]

The post Buhari returns to Abuja after official visit to U.S appeared first on The Herald Nigeria Newspaper.

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

This post was syndicated from The Herald Nigeria Newspaper. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

WhatsApp

Google

Tumblr

LinkedIn

Skype

Pocket

Reddit

Print

Pinterest

