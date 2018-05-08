Buhari reveals discussion with Saraki, Dogara — Nigeria Today

Buhari reveals discussion with Saraki, Dogara

President Muhammadu Buhari has revealed some of the issues he discussed with the Senate President, Bukola Saraki and the Speaker of the House of Representatives, Yakubu Dogara, during a meeting at the State House on Monday. According to Buhari, he briefed them on his meeting with President Donald Trump and also discussed the 2018 budget. […]

