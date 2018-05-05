 Buhari reveals ‘power’ that made him President in 2015 after three attempts — Nigeria Today
Pages Navigation Menu

Latest and breaking news, sports and all that is trending today

Buhari reveals ‘power’ that made him President in 2015 after three attempts

Posted on May 5, 2018 in News | 0 comments

President Muhammadu Buhari has opened up on the power that made him President of Nigeria after three failed attempt. Buhari said after failing in 2003, 2007 and 2011, he decided to put his faith in God, who ultimately decides who wins elections, and “in 2015, I got here”. He stated this at the All Progressives […]

Learn how to make money online. Click here

Buhari reveals ‘power’ that made him President in 2015 after three attempts

Learn how to make money online. Click here

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

This post was syndicated from Daily Post Nigeria. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Comments

Be the First to Comment!

avatar
  Subscribe  
Notify of
Download the Nigeria Today app from Play store. Click here download now
Hello. Add your message here.