Buhari should be removed if impeachable offences are proved against him – Balarabe Musa - The Punch — Nigeria Today

Buhari should be removed if impeachable offences are proved against him – Balarabe Musa – The Punch
|
The Punch
|
Buhari should be removed if impeachable offences are proved against him – Balarabe Musa
The Punch
A former governor of the old Kaduna State, Alhaji Balarabe Musa, explains to GODWIN ISENYO why he will support the National Assembly's move to remove President Muhammadu Buhari from office and his reported endorsement of Omoyele Sowore to contest the …
2019 And Lost Generation Of Nigerian Youths By Bayo Oluwasanmi
For the disparaged Nigerian youth
Learn how to make money online. Click here
Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG
This post was syndicated from Africa - Google News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.
Comments
Be the First to Comment!