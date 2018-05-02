Buhari to visit Jigawa May 7 — Nigeria Today

Buhari to visit Jigawa May 7
President Muhammadu Buhari is to pay a two-day official visit to Jigawa on May 7, Gov. Muhammad Badaru, has said. Badaru, who made the disclosure while interacting with journalists in Dutse on Tuesday, said during the visit, the President was expected to commission some projects. He said the state government had made arrangements to give […]
The post Buhari to visit Jigawa May 7 appeared first on The Herald Nigeria Newspaper.
Do you have something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share
Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask
Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG
This post was syndicated from The Herald Nigeria Newspaper. Click here to read the full text on the original website.
Comments
Be the First to Comment!