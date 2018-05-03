Buhari, Trump meeting will impact positively on security – Lalong — Nigeria Today

Buhari, Trump meeting will impact positively on security – Lalong

Governor of Plateau State, Barrister Simon Lalong, on Wednesday expressed confidence that the outcome of discussions between the United States of America and Nigeria will impact positively on the security architecture and investment potentials in Nigeria.

According to a statement signed by Hon. Yakubu Dati, the Commissioner of Information and Communication and made available to newsmen, the Governor stated this shortly after a meeting between President Donald Trump and President Mohammadu Buhari at the White House in Washington DC.

Governor Lalong said the issues of security, specifically ISIS, Boko Haram and Farmers/Herders conflict were discussed and solutions proffered.

According to Governor Lalong, there are potential opportunities for investments in Nigeria which were highlighted.

Governor Lalong is one of the two Governors who accompanied President Mohammadu Buhari to Washington.

