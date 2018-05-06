Buhari would sack corrupt officials – Presidency — Nigeria Today

Buhari would sack corrupt officials – Presidency

The Presidency on Sunday said President Muhammadu Buhari would not hesitate to sack any government official found culpable in any corrupt practices. The Senior Special Assistant to the Vice President on Media and Publicity, Mr. Laolu Akande, disclosed this in a statement. Laolu said Buhari would sack government officials same way he did former Secretary […]

Buhari would sack corrupt officials – Presidency

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

This post was syndicated from Daily Post Nigeria. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

WhatsApp

Google

Tumblr

LinkedIn

Skype

Pocket

Reddit

Print

Pinterest

