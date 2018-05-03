‘Buhari’s aloofness responsible for increased killings in Nigeria’ – PDP — Nigeria Today

‘Buhari’s aloofness responsible for increased killings in Nigeria’ – PDP
The Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) has alleged that the aloofness of the President Muhammadu Buhari-led All Progressives Congress (APC) administration on issues of security was responsible for the escalated killings in Nigeria. It also described as extremely wicked and heartrending, the horrible killing of 60 worshippers in a blast at a mosque and nearby market […]
‘Buhari’s aloofness responsible for increased killings in Nigeria’ – PDP
Learn how to make money online. Click here
Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG
This post was syndicated from Daily Post Nigeria. Click here to read the full text on the original website.
Comments
Be the First to Comment!