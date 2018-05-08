Buhari’s medical trip confirms him unfit to govern, says PDP — Nigeria Today

Buhari’s medical trip confirms him unfit to govern, says PDP

The Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) has described President Muhammadu Buhari’s medical trip abroad as confirmation that he is unfit and unwell to govern the country.

Reacting to the London medical trip of President Buhari, the main opposition party lamented the refusal of the President to transmit power to Vice President Yemi Osinbajo through a letter to the National Assembly as required by the 1999 Constitution (as amended).

Addressing a press conference in Abuja on Tuesday, PDP National Publicity Secretary, Kola Ologbondiyan, expressed concern that the President’s handlers had shrouded his health in secrecy.

It would be recalled that in a statement on Monday, Garba Shehu, senior special assistant to the president on Media and Publicity, had announced that Buhari would embark on a four-day medical trip to London from Tuesday, on the advice of his doctors.

Reacting to the development, Ologbondiyan wondered why the President would embark on medical tourism abroad at a time when health workers are currently on indefinite strike.

He said: “Whereas we have nothing against Mr. President’s decision to take care of his ailing health as we are all subject to human frailties, Nigerians detest the deception, lies and beguiling that had trailed the handling of his unabating health issue. Even as we speak, Nigerians are not aware of the ailment our President is suffering from and the identity of the doctors and the hospital attending to him.

“Moreover, it is unfortunate that President Buhari would always embark on medical tourism abroad when his administration has completely refused to address the poor state of the health sector in Nigeria, for which medical personnel are currently on strike across the nation.

“We urge the Presidency to note that shrouding the issue of President Buhari’s illness in secrecy, just for political gains, is neither in the interest of the President nor that of our nation at large. Sordidly, the handlers of Mr. President appear to be more concerned about the next election instead of the consequences of a failing health and the blatant breaches of our constitution. The PDP therefore counsels President Buhari to be well guided and take charge of his health challenges.

“It is however very unfortunate that the President and his handlers had chosen to shroud the issue of his persistent illness in secrecy under a government that prides itself on claims of transparency and integrity”.

OWEDE AGBAJILEKE, Abuja

