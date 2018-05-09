Buhari’s medical trip to London is a shame – Ezekwesili — Nigeria Today

Buhari’s medical trip to London is a shame – Ezekwesili

Oby Ezekwesili, former Minister of Education, on Wednesday reacted to President Muhammadu Buhari’s latest medical trip to the United Kingdom, UK. Ezekwesili, who is the co-converner of BringBackOurGirls, BBOG, advocacy group described the President’s medical trip as, “annoying” and a “shame.” She said this while sharing a past comment of Buhari, saying it was wrong […]

