Buhari’s minister, Adeosun officially joins APC [PHOTOS] — Nigeria Today

Buhari’s minister, Adeosun officially joins APC [PHOTOS]
Nigeria’s Minister of Finance, Mrs. Kemi Adeosun, on Saturday picked up her membership card of the All Progressives Congress (APC) in Abeokuta, Ogun State. Adeosun, after her registration, posed with her card alongside the National Financial Secretary of the APC, Alhaji Tajudeen Bello. In attendance were other party chieftains and members. It is still unclear […]
