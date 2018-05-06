 Buhari’s minister, Adeosun officially joins APC [PHOTOS] — Nigeria Today
Buhari’s minister, Adeosun officially joins APC [PHOTOS]

Posted on May 6, 2018 in News | 0 comments

Nigeria’s Minister of Finance, Mrs. Kemi Adeosun, on Saturday picked up her membership card of the All Progressives Congress (APC) in Abeokuta, Ogun State. Adeosun, after her registration, posed with her card alongside the National Financial Secretary of the APC, Alhaji Tajudeen Bello. In attendance were other party chieftains and members. It is still unclear […]

This post was syndicated from Daily Post Nigeria. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

