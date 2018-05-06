 Buhari’s re-election will further divide, impoverish Nigerians – PDP — Nigeria Today
Pages Navigation Menu

Latest and breaking news, sports and all that is trending today

Buhari’s re-election will further divide, impoverish Nigerians – PDP

Posted on May 6, 2018 in News | 0 comments

The Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) on Sunday said President Muhammadu Buhari’s quest for re-election will further divide and impoverish Nigerians if elected. It also added that Buhari’s first term scorecard showed anti-people policies and failure to serve the good of the ordinary citizens. The opposition party said what Buhari would want Nigerians to believe when […]

Learn how to make money online. Click here

Buhari’s re-election will further divide, impoverish Nigerians – PDP

Learn how to make money online. Click here

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

This post was syndicated from Daily Post Nigeria. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Comments

Be the First to Comment!

avatar
  Subscribe  
Notify of
Download the Nigeria Today app from Play store. Click here download now
Hello. Add your message here.