Buhari’s visit: US finalises repatriation of over $500m to Nigeria — Nigeria Today

Buhari’s visit: US finalises repatriation of over $500m to Nigeria

The visit of President Muhammadu Buhari to US President Donald Trump has yielded the finalisation of negotiations to repatriate more than 500 million dollars (about 190 billion Naira) of Nigeria’s looted money traced to the U.S. Nigeria’s Attorney-General and Minister of Justice, Abubakar Malami, told the the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) in Washington, DC, […]

