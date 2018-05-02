Buhari’s visit: US to repatriate over $500m to Nigeria – AGF  — Nigeria Today

Buhari’s visit: US to repatriate over $500m to Nigeria – AGF
President Muhammadu Buhari’s visit to United States President Donald Trump has yielded
the finalisation of negotiations to repatriate more than 500 million dollars (about 190 billion
naira) of Nigeria’s looted money traced to the US, Nigeria’s Attorney-General and Minister
of Justice, Abubakar Malami has said.
According to Malami, the Attorney-General of the US will be meeting to finalise the
agreement.
He explained that the technicalities involved were being taken care of by both officials of
the Nigerian governments and those of the US.
He said: “On the part of assets recovery, we have made considerable progress through this
visit. “There’s goodwill by the two presidents to have a road map for the repatriation of
illicit funds and assets traced to the U.S. as proceeds of illicit transactions.
“This illicit funds and assets are to the tune of 500 million dollars and above for immediate
repatriation. We are looking at the shortest practicable time for it to be repatriated.
“There is political commitment demonstrated by the two presidents. “The over 500 million
dollars is not all the recovery, it is only for the immediate repatriation while we continue
with our efforts to recover more.”
Malami defended Nigeria’s human rights record, saying the Buhari administration was the
first in the history of Nigeria to pay compensation for human rights violations.
He said in April, the federal government paid N135 million for the eight Apo traders who
were victims of extra judicial killings by the Nigeria Police.
“Of the police officers indicted, two were sentenced to death.
“The payment of compensation was also as a result of the recommendation by the National
Human Rights Commission and government did not appeal against it,” he said.
He noted that Trump approved of what Buhari’s administration is doing.
“Trump said Buhari is a great leader; he said he has a great respect for him; and he said
Buhari has cut down on corruption,” Malami said.
