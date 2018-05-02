Buhari’s visit: US to repatriate over $500m to Nigeria – AGF  — Nigeria Today

Buhari’s visit: US to repatriate over $500m to Nigeria – AGF

President Muhammadu Buhari’s visit to United States President Donald Trump has yielded

the finalisation of negotiations to repatriate more than 500 million dollars (about 190 billion

naira) of Nigeria’s looted money traced to the US, Nigeria’s Attorney-General and Minister

of Justice, Abubakar Malami has said.

According to Malami, the Attorney-General of the US will be meeting to finalise the

agreement.

He explained that the technicalities involved were being taken care of by both officials of

the Nigerian governments and those of the US.

He said: “On the part of assets recovery, we have made considerable progress through this

visit. “There’s goodwill by the two presidents to have a road map for the repatriation of

illicit funds and assets traced to the U.S. as proceeds of illicit transactions.

“This illicit funds and assets are to the tune of 500 million dollars and above for immediate

repatriation. We are looking at the shortest practicable time for it to be repatriated.

“There is political commitment demonstrated by the two presidents. “The over 500 million

dollars is not all the recovery, it is only for the immediate repatriation while we continue

with our efforts to recover more.”

Malami defended Nigeria’s human rights record, saying the Buhari administration was the

first in the history of Nigeria to pay compensation for human rights violations.

He said in April, the federal government paid N135 million for the eight Apo traders who

were victims of extra judicial killings by the Nigeria Police.

“Of the police officers indicted, two were sentenced to death.

“The payment of compensation was also as a result of the recommendation by the National

Human Rights Commission and government did not appeal against it,” he said.

He noted that Trump approved of what Buhari’s administration is doing.

“Trump said Buhari is a great leader; he said he has a great respect for him; and he said

Buhari has cut down on corruption,” Malami said.

Do you have something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

This post was syndicated from Nigerian Pilot News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

WhatsApp

Google

Tumblr

LinkedIn

Skype

Pocket

Reddit

Print

Pinterest

