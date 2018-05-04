 Bullying should be a crime: Qld mother - Daily Mail — Nigeria Today
Bullying should be a crime: Qld mother – Daily Mail

Posted on May 4, 2018


NEWS.com.au

Bullying should be a crime: Qld mother
Daily Mail
A north Queensland mum wants all forms of bullying to be declared a crime, saying it drove her teenage daughter to commit suicide. Joanne Piva has petitioned the state government to amend the Criminal Code so that bullying that causes psychological
Bullying should be a crime, says Australian mother who's daughter committed suicideTVNZ

