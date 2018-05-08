 Burnley Striker Daniel Agyei Signs New Contract — Nigeria Today
Burnley Striker Daniel Agyei Signs New Contract

Posted on May 8, 2018

Striker Daniel Agyei has signed a new contract with Burnley.

The 20-year-old has agreed a 12-month deal after returning to Burnley following two spells out on loan in League One this season. Agyei scored five times for Walsall in the first half of the campaign before moving to Blackpool – where he featured largely as a substitute – in January.

The youngster, who made a total of three substitute appearances for the Clarets at the end of last season, will be back for pre-season as the former AFC Wimbledon player looks to make a further mark at Turf Moor.

“I’m delighted to be staying,” Daniel Agyei said. “Hopefully I can come back next season and kick on and try and push for a place in the team.”

Meanwhile, goalkeeper Conor Mitchell has also signed a new 12-month deal with a further year’s option at Turf Moor.

