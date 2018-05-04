Burnt transformer: EKEDC promises to restore power May 4 — Nigeria Today

Burnt transformer: EKEDC promises to restore power May 4

Eko Electricity Distribution Company (EKEDC) has assured customers affected by the burnt 66MVA transformer in Lagos that power would be restored by Friday May 4.

EKEDC Spokesman, Godwin Idemudia, told the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) on Friday that engineers were working round the clock to replace the burnt transformer.

NAN reports that the 66MVA transformer at Alagbon injection substation in Lagos was engulfed by fire on May 3.

Idemudia said that the burnt transformer, owned by Transmission Company of Nigeria (TCN), affected EKEDC customers in Beckley, Keffi, part of Ikoyi and Lagos Central.

“We heard about the fire incident first because most of our customers in Lagos Island get their power supply from it.

`We are working round the clock to fix the disrupted power situation.

“A team of engineers from both EKEDC and TCN are working hard to replace the burnt transformer with a mobile transformer that is on ground.

“We are concerned because in the value chain, we have generation, transmission and distribution, we cannot do without each other.

“What affects one is sure to affect the others,’’ he said.

Idemudia said that power supply would be restored by Friday May 4.

