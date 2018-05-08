Burt Reynolds, Kurt Russell, more in talks for Tarantino’s Manson murders film — Nigeria Today

Burt Reynolds, Kurt Russell, more in talks for Tarantino’s Manson murders film

Burt Reynolds could join Leonardo DiCaprio and Brad Pitt for Quentin Tarantino’s ninth film, which is about the 1969 Manson Family murders. Reynolds is in talks, as are Kurt Russell, Tim Roth, and Michael Madsen.

The post Burt Reynolds, Kurt Russell, more in talks for Tarantino’s Manson murders film appeared first on Digital Trends.

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

This post was syndicated from Digital Trends. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

WhatsApp

Google

Tumblr

LinkedIn

Skype

Pocket

Reddit

Print

Pinterest

