Busty Nollywood Actress, Cossy Orjiakor Goes Into Farming — Nigeria Today

Nollywood actress, Cossy Orijakor has got a second job people and it is farming. Cossy Orijakor who is also known as the “Queen of Boobs” in Nollywood, in a chat with Vanguard boldly said “ I am a farmer now and there is no going back”.







According to her, there is nothing as lucrative as farming as she spends time in her farm more than anything else these days.

“I have acquired several acres of land and currently tilling and weeding to cultivate anything cultivatable including yams, cassava, Vegetable and more. What about film making I ask? She says “ film making does not stop me from farming the land because I know that man must wack”.